|
|
RATHJEN Thyrza Joan (nee Kuchel) 08/12/1930 - 01/03/2020 Passed away peacefully on Sunday March 1st, 2020 at Keith and District Hospital. Aged 89 years. Deeply loved husband of Ivor (deceased). Mother of Teverley, son-in-law of John and grandmother of Paul and Amy. Resting in God's everlasting arms THYRZA'S funeral will be held in the Zion Lutheran Church, Milendella on Wednesday March 11th, at 11am. Followed by her burial in the Milendella cemetery. DAHL & WARHURST Mannum 8569 1585 Accredited Member A.F.D.A.
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 5, 2020