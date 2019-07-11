|
BRETAG, Sydney Ervyn Aged 89 years. On 29/06/2019 after long suffering. Dearly loved brother of the late Ronda and Claude. Dearly loved, admired and respected uncle of Nola, Claude and Liz, Auri and Col, 7 children and 9 grandchildren. A lifelong dedicated farmer and proud descendant of the farming pioneers of Hahndorf (1838), Mt Barker, Bremer Valley and Pallamana SA, Late of Callide Valley Biloela QLD. Cherished part of a large wider community of family and friends. AN INSPIRATION TO ALL Blessed be the tie that binds.
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 11, 2019