|
|
BRETAG Sydney 'Syd' Of Biloela, formerly Murray Bridge. Passed away peacefully into God's Care on 29th June 2019. Aged 89 Years. Dearly loved husband of Eunice. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Darryl and Kaye. Cherished pa of Althea, Darryl, Leilani and Jonah, Adam, Abbey (deceased), Tiana, Mylea, Shaydi and Ryder, Malina, Ben, Kirsty, Naya and Loxley. Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Syd's funeral service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Biloela. Commencing at 2pm on Monday, 8th July 2019, followed by interment at the Biloela Lawn Cemetery. Callide Dawson Funerals 07 4992 2332 Condolence message can be sent from: www.callidedawsonfunerals.com.au
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 4, 2019