Stefan POLAK

POLAK Stefan Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Lerwin Nursing Home, Murray Bridge, Aged 89 years. Loved husband of Patricia (deceased). Loving father of Patrick, Michael, Wendy and John. Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. STEFAN'S funeral service will be held in the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Mannum Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10am, followed by his burial in the Murray Bridge Cemetery. In Stefan's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 10, 2019
