|
|
SCHILLING Stanley Melvin 04/06/1927 - 04/07/2019 Passed away peacefully at the Meningie Hospital, Aged 92 years. Loved and loving husband of Mary and the late Jean. Treasured father and father-in-law of Peter and Deb, Suzanne and Robert, Virginia and Ian, Derek and Santina, Jacqueline and Ian. Loved stepdad of Michael and Karyn, David and Robyn, Anthony and Noi, Merylyn and Paul. Proud and adored grandpa and pa of 25 and great-grandpa and great-pa of 20. Thank you to the doctors and staff at the Meningie Hospital for their care, kindness and support. At peace and in God's care. STANLEY'S funeral service will be held in the Coonalpyn Lutheran Church TODAY, Thursday July 11, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by his burial in the Coonalpyn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Jallarah Homes, Meningie or the Meningie Ladies Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 11, 2019