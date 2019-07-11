|
Schilling Stanley Melvin 04/06/1927 - 04/07/2019 Words cannot express the heartache that we are feeling. In our heart, we know that you are now at peace and will be watching over us all with Mum, as a new star in the heavens, finally reunited. Rest easy now Dad. Your love, guidance and knowledge will live within us forever. We'll miss your gentle eyes and that kind sincere smile. Until we meet again. Love and miss you already. Jacqueline and Ian, Brianna and Dave, Jayden, Kelsey and Brandon.
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 11, 2019