Kenwrick Ronda Jean Passed away surrounded by those she cherished on September 9, 2019, Aged 90 years. Loving wife to Ken (deceased) - now reunited. A heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at MBSMH, Yuri and Dr Izzy. Loved and treasured by Jenny and John, Brett and Leah, Daniel, Kimberley, Blake and Lucas; Kerry and Lesley; Rodney, Leanne and Alex, Ryan, Ange, Jett, Deegan, Spencer and Lara, Ben, Jess, Nate and Millie, Sam, Meegan, Abbie and Heidi, Jake, Olivia, Eva and Harriet; Gary, Bernie and Tamra; Nette and Andy, Kate and Clare, Kim and Em. RONDA'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In Ronda's memory, a donation to the Murray Mallee Palliative Care Service would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 12, 2019