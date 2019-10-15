Home
DRESCHER Ronda Blanche (nee Buchanan) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Karoonda Hospital, Aged 93 years. Loved wife of Ron (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Tony, Judith and Colin, Christine and Laurence. Grandma of five grandchildren and great-grandma of three. Loved and forever in our hearts. Ronda's funeral service will be held in the Karoonda Uniting Church TOMORROW, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2pm, followed by her burial in the Karoonda Cemetery. In Ronda's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 15, 2019
