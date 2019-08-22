|
Lindner Ronald Frederick Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at the Mary Potter Hospice surrounded by his loving family, Aged 72 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim, Matthew and Mandy, Donovan and Nafiza. Loved pop of Ella, Jemma, Mackenzie, Ava, Koby, Maddie and Zakariya. A wonderful husband, father and grandfather taken too soon. Special thanks to the Mary Potter Hospice, Murray Bridge Palliative Care and Dr Paul Angus for their wonderful care and support. RON'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Ron's memory, a donation to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 22, 2019