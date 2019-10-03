|
MORGAN Ron Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the Meningie Hospital. Aged 92 years. Loved and loving husband of Stella (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ann, Wendy and Trevor. Proud and adored Pop of Rebecca and Stephen, Gary and Lisa. Great grandfather to three. Forever in our hearts. Ron's funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. In Ron's memory, a donation to Diabetes Australia would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 3, 2019