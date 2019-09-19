|
STEELE Robert Cyril Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 at Resthaven, Murray Bridge, Aged 94 years. Loved husband of Roma (deceased). Loved friend of Lesley. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Margaret, Cynthea and Ian, Rosemary and Bill, Roy and Lynette. Adored by 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Loved by last surviving sister Marjorie and her husband Les. He will be greatly missed. Forever with the Lord. ROBERT'S funeral service will be held in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, corner of Charles and Florence Streets, Murray Bridge on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by his burial in the Murray Bridge Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 19, 2019