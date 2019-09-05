|
|
PAECH Rhonda Mavis Passed away peacefully at Resthaven, Murray Bridge on August 28, 2019, Aged 94 years. Dearly loved and loving wife for over 72 years of the late Ray. Much loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Geoff (deceased) and Nancy, Robert and Dianne, and Ian and Karen. Loving and adored Nanna to Sally, Jonathon and Lauren, Julie and Mathew, Michael, and Mathew and Jamie. Special thanks to Dr Roger Martin, Dr Martin Altmann and staff at Resthaven for their care. Rhonda and Ray are now together in God's loving care. Will be sadly missed but forever in our hearts. RHONDA'S funeral service will be held in the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, corner of Florence and Charles Streets, Murray Bridge on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 5, 2019