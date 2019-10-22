Home
SPRY Raymond William (Ray) Passed away on October 18, 2019 at the Murray Bridge Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Aged 78 years. Adored father of Sam and Kelle. Loving papa of Amber, Elias, Morgan, Ariel, Sol and Remy. Forever cherished. RAY'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 22, 2019
