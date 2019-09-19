Home
BURGESS Rayleigh Passed away peacefully at the Mannum Hospital on September 12, 2019. Dearly loved sister of Kay and Paul (deceased). Adored aunty to Jo and great-aunty to Jakota. RAYLEIGH'S funeral will be held in the Dahl and Warhurst Chapel, 19 Walker Avenue, Mannum on Monday September 23rd at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the R.S.P.C.A. would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the service. DAHL & WARHURST Mannum 8569 1585
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 19, 2019
