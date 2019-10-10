|
SULLIVAN Priscilla Barbara Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at Resthaven, Murray Bridge. Aged 95 years. Loved and loving wife of Charles (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim (deceased), Norine and John, Rosemarie (deceased) and Noel, John, Dean, Philip and Leonie, Kerry and Wilf. Proud and adored Nanna and Great Nan. Forever in our hearts. A private funeral service was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 10, 2019