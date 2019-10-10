Home
Priscilla Barbara SULLIVAN

Priscilla Barbara SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN Priscilla Barbara Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at Resthaven, Murray Bridge. Aged 95 years. Loved and loving wife of Charles (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim (deceased), Norine and John, Rosemarie (deceased) and Noel, John, Dean, Philip and Leonie, Kerry and Wilf. Proud and adored Nanna and Great Nan. Forever in our hearts. A private funeral service was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 10, 2019
