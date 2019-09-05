|
CHAPMAN Noreen (nee Doecke) Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019, Aged 84 years. Devoted wife of Ian (deceased). Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Terri and Kevin, Cheryl and Terry, Gaye, and Marian (deceased). Loving grandma of Christopher, Amelia and Penny. Great-grandmother of Declan and Melody. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the caring staff at Resthaven, Murray Bridge. Now with Dad and Marian. NOREEN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In Noreen's memory, a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 5, 2019