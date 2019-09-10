|
GRACE Nola Elvie Passed away at home on September 2, 2019, Aged 70 years. Loved and loving wife of Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren, Linda and Paul. Proud and adored grandma of four. NOLA'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In Nola's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 10, 2019