Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola GRACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Elvie GRACE

Add a Memory
Nola Elvie GRACE Notice
GRACE Nola Elvie Passed away at home on September 2, 2019, Aged 70 years. Loved and loving wife of Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren, Linda and Paul. Proud and adored grandma of four. NOLA'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In Nola's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



logo


logo
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.