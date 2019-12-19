Home
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Myra Joy CARTER

CARTER Myra Joy Passed away peacefully at Resthaven on December 10, 2019. Loved wife of Rex (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Rodney, Peter and Kelly, Mark and Karen. Neena of Sonia and Matt, Nathan and Mandy, Nicole and Dav, Grant and Carmen, Jak, Flynn and Phoebe. Great-Neena of Curtis, Tayla, Ashley, Hannah, Hudson, Austin, Tate, Indigo and Sage. As per Myra's wishes, a private funeral service was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Dec. 19, 2019
