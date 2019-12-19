|
CARTER Myra Joy Passed away peacefully at Resthaven on December 10, 2019. Loved wife of Rex (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Rodney, Peter and Kelly, Mark and Karen. Neena of Sonia and Matt, Nathan and Mandy, Nicole and Dav, Grant and Carmen, Jak, Flynn and Phoebe. Great-Neena of Curtis, Tayla, Ashley, Hannah, Hudson, Austin, Tate, Indigo and Sage. As per Myra's wishes, a private funeral service was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Dec. 19, 2019