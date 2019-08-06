Home
Max Edwin PAECH

Max Edwin PAECH Notice
PAECH Max Edwin 2nd February 1943 - 1st August 2019 Aged 76 years. Passed away peacefully at the Murray Bridge Hospital. Loved husband of Maxine. Devoted father of Allison, Craig and Tamara. Father-in-law of Matthew, Mark and Sally. Pa of Luke, Mia, Sydney, Noah and Caitlyn. MAX'S funeral service will be held in the Zion Lutheran Church, Monarto on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by his burial in the Monarto Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 6, 2019
