PATTERSON Mavis Margaret (nee Schulz) Passed away peacefully at Lerwin Nursing Home, Murray Bridge on September 15, 2019, Aged 88 years. Loving wife of Bill (deceased). Dearly loved and sadly missed by Graham and Glenys, Rodney, Marlene and Wayne, Carolyn and Robert, Jillian and Arthur (deceased), Jeffrey and Michelle and their extended families. Rest in peace. MAVIS'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In memory of Mavis, a donation to Dementia Australia would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 19, 2019