Home
Services
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Margaret PATTERSON

Add a Memory
Mavis Margaret PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON Mavis Margaret (nee Schulz) Passed away peacefully at Lerwin Nursing Home, Murray Bridge on September 15, 2019, Aged 88 years. Loving wife of Bill (deceased). Dearly loved and sadly missed by Graham and Glenys, Rodney, Marlene and Wayne, Carolyn and Robert, Jillian and Arthur (deceased), Jeffrey and Michelle and their extended families. Rest in peace. MAVIS'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In memory of Mavis, a donation to Dementia Australia would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



logo


logo
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices