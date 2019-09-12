Home
Marlene Joan STOCKMAN

Stockman Marlene Joan Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 7, 2019 at the Murray Bridge Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Aged 68 years. Loved and loving wife of Graham. Much loved big little sister of Maxine and sister-in-law of Nick, Paul and Donna. Proud and adored aunty of four and great aunty of six. Fly free. MARLENE'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TODAY, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In Marlene's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 12, 2019
