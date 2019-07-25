|
AMBER Marion Kaye (nee Farnham) Passed away peacefully at home. Born March 4, 1955 in Mt Barker Died May 24, 2019 in Darwin, Aged 64 years. Devoted wife of John. Daughter of Ronald and Laurel Farnham (both deceased). Loving mother of Aaron, Liam, Benjamin and families. Cherished sister of Malcolm, Kelvin, Andrew and families. Adored by her grandchildren. Now at peace. A memorial service to celebrate Marion's life will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2pm. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 25, 2019