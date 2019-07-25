Home
Services
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion AMBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Kaye AMBER

Add a Memory
Marion Kaye AMBER Notice
AMBER Marion Kaye (nee Farnham) Passed away peacefully at home. Born March 4, 1955 in Mt Barker Died May 24, 2019 in Darwin, Aged 64 years. Devoted wife of John. Daughter of Ronald and Laurel Farnham (both deceased). Loving mother of Aaron, Liam, Benjamin and families. Cherished sister of Malcolm, Kelvin, Andrew and families. Adored by her grandchildren. Now at peace. A memorial service to celebrate Marion's life will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2pm. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



logo


logo
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Notices