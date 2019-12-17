|
TREWREN Maria (Nonnie) Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at the QEH, Aged 70 years. Loved and loving wife of Robert for 45 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Kathy, Lisa and Paul. Proud and adored Nonnie to Cody. Special thanks to the staff at St Joseph's School, Murray Bridge and the QEH. Will be sadly missed. MARIA'S funeral service will be held in the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Mannum Road, Murray Bridge, TOMORROW, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2pm, followed by her burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Maria's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Dec. 17, 2019