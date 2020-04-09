|
|
DEED Margaret Ruth (nee Blenkiron) 12.3.1929 - 31.3.2020 Dearly loved wife of George (deceased). Loved mother of Alison and Tommy, Marilyn and Don, Yvonne (deceased), Darryl and Nicole. Grandmother to Brenton and Lana, Justin and Sandie, Clynton and Tanya, Damien and Heidi, and great-grandmother of eleven. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at the Murray Bridge Hospital. Your journey is nearly over - your last stop is with Dad again. Rest in peace, From your loving family, Alison and Tommy, Brenton and Lana, Justin and Sandie, Sok-ping and Dave, and seven great-grandchildren. Mum, gone is the time when I could just pick up the phone for a chat. At peace now. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Marilyn and Don. Grandmother to Clynton and Tanya, Damien and Heidi, Ashleigh. Great-Nan to Tiahna, Brody, Kyle, Beau and Larney. Will be sadly missed. Reunited with Dad. Mum, Gone but not forgotten. Darryl and Nicole. A private funeral service was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Apr. 9, 2020