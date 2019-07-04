|
MODRA Malcolm Rex Passed away on June 27, 2019 at the Murray Bridge Hospital, Aged 64 years. Loved and loving husband of Elaine. Loving father of Bradley, Nathan and Shania. Proud and adored son of Rex (deceased) and Joyce. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Jude, and Christine. Uncle of Amy, Casey and Shane. Will be sadly missed by all. MALCOLM'S funeral service will be held in Christ Church Lutheran, Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10am, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Malcolm's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 4, 2019