Lorraine Mavis JACOBS

JACOBS Lorraine Mavis (nee Fiegert) Born March 17, 1935 in Loxton Passed away peacefully October 12, 2019 at Oakfield Lodge, Mt Barker, Aged 84 years. Loved and loving wife of Melville (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debra and Roger, Phillip (deceased), Julie and John, Grant and Lauren. Proud and adored nanna of Louis, Xavier, Emma, Alex, Lachlan and Scarlett. In God's care. LORRAINE'S funeral service will be held in Christ Church Lutheran, Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 17, 2019
