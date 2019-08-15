Home
Lorraine Clair POULISH

POULISH Lorraine Clair Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 9, 2019 at Jallarah Homes, Meningie, Aged 78 years. Beloved daughter of Bert and Isobel (both deceased). Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Don (deceased) and Marlene. Adored and much loved aunty of Carolyn, Philip, Kevin and families. Many thanks to all of the staff and carers at Jallarah Homes. Forever in our hearts. Pain free and in God's care. LORRAINE'S funeral service will be held at the Graveside in the Tailem Bend Cemetery on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2pm. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 15, 2019
