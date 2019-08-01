Home
Leo Lloyd SCHULTZ

Leo Lloyd SCHULTZ Notice
SCHULTZ Leo Lloyd Passed away on July 28, 2019 at Resthaven, Murray Bridge, Aged 88 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Annette and Craig (Ted), and Kurt. Loving grandpa to Carly and Craig. Sadly missed by the extended family. LEO'S funeral service will be held in the Murrayville Lutheran Church, Victoria on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1pm (VIC time), followed by his burial in the Murrayville Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 1, 2019
