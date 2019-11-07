Home
RICHARDS Kevin Brinley Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31, 2019, Aged 89 years. Loved and loving husband of Esther (deceased). Much loved father of Lyn, Larry, Robin, Sandy, Bev, Zeita and partners. Proud and adored poppa and great-pop. Special friend of Doreen. Forever in our hearts. KEVIN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2pm, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Kevin's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 7, 2019
