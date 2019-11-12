Home
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Meningie RSL Hall
Narrung Road
Meningie
View Map
Keith SCOBIE

SCOBIE Keith Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at Jallarah Nursing Home. Loved husband of Joan (deceased). Father of Daryl (deceased), Mark, Heather, Gail and Vickie. Father-in-law of Lindy, Mark, Terry and Len. Grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 4. Now at peace, back in the arms of his beloved soul mate. Keith's memorial service will be held in the Meningie RSL Hall, Narrung Road, Meningie on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2.30pm. In Keith's memory, a donation to Jallarah Homes Meninige would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 12, 2019
