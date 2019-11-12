|
SCOBIE Keith Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at Jallarah Nursing Home. Loved husband of Joan (deceased). Father of Daryl (deceased), Mark, Heather, Gail and Vickie. Father-in-law of Lindy, Mark, Terry and Len. Grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 4. Now at peace, back in the arms of his beloved soul mate. Keith's memorial service will be held in the Meningie RSL Hall, Narrung Road, Meningie on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2.30pm. In Keith's memory, a donation to Jallarah Homes Meninige would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 12, 2019