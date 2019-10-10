|
|
GOGLER Keith Dean 21/08/1941 - 07/10/2019 Dearly loved husband of Maxine. Loving father and father-in-law of Marie and Nick, Vicki and Steve, and Jodie. Cherished grandpa of Jarrod and Zoe, Tahlia, Jackson, Livi and Tenille. Loved brother of Dorrain. Now resting peacefully with Jesus. We'll see you again. KEITH'S funeral service will be held in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, corner of Florence and Charles Streets, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2pm, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Keith's memory, a donation to the Australian Lutheran World Service would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 10, 2019