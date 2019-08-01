Home
Services
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Hertha LAWSON

Add a Memory
Kathleen Hertha LAWSON Notice
Lawson Kathleen Hertha (nee Zilm) Passed away at home on Saturday, July 29, 2019, Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Len for 69Â½ years. Devoted mother of Leonie and Tim, Karen and Nigel (deceased) and their families. Friend of David. Will be dearly missed by all her family that she loved unconditionally. Special thanks to Dr Scalzi. KATHLEEN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. In Kathleen's memory, a donation to Ambulance SA (Murray Bridge branch) would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices