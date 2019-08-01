|
Lawson Kathleen Hertha (nee Zilm) Passed away at home on Saturday, July 29, 2019, Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Len for 69Â½ years. Devoted mother of Leonie and Tim, Karen and Nigel (deceased) and their families. Friend of David. Will be dearly missed by all her family that she loved unconditionally. Special thanks to Dr Scalzi. KATHLEEN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. In Kathleen's memory, a donation to Ambulance SA (Murray Bridge branch) would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 1, 2019