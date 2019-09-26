|
|
SPELMANIS Karlis (Charle) Of Tailem Bend Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, Aged 95 years. Loved husband of Herta (deceased). Dearly loved father of Doris and Peter, Heinz and Raelene. Adored pop to Paul and Felicity, Justin and Trish, Craig and Ellen, and Ryan, and their families. CHARLE'S funeral service will be held in the Trinity Lutheran Hall, 7 Seymour Street, Tailem Bend on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by his burial in the Tailem Bend Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tailem Bend Hospital would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 26, 2019