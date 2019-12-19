|
HAY Karen Joy (nee Pridham) Passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, Aged 70 years. Loving wife of Kevin (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brenton and Wendy, and Cindy. Loving sister to Andrew, Lynette, Maurice and Johnny. Adored nanna of Isaac, Maggie, Joshua, Gizelle and Danika. Adored great-nanna to Nelly Rose. Forever in our hearts. KAREN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. In Karen's memory, a donation to Scruffer Lovers Inc would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Dec. 19, 2019