Puust Kait Passed away on July 26, 2019 at Resthaven, Murray Bridge, Aged 78 years. Loving father and father-in-law of James and Bev, Meredith, Adrian and Sarah, and Dale. Grandfather of six. Great-grandfather of five. Loved friend of Ann, Ruth and also Trevor. KAIT'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 6, 2019
