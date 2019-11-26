|
|
BAXTER June Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at the MBSM Hospital, surrounded by family. Loving wife of Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anita and Damien, Kevin and Coral, Paul, Dennis and Simone. Much loved nanna to 24 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Adored sister of John and Joan. JUNE'S funeral service will be held in St Luke's Anglican Church, Tailem Bend, TOMORROW, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In June's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 26, 2019