|
|
STILLER (nee Heine) Joyleen Margaret 21.8.1938 - 11.9.2019 Dearly loved and cherished wife to Ken (deceased). Mother to Barbara, Graham (deceased) and Sandra. We loved you dearly, we love you still. Our hearts filled with love and memories to keep, Life ends, love doesn't, until we meet again. Loving mum to Barbara and Greg Lots of fun times spent with grandma, love you lots Gma, Jack and Chenea, great-grandson Jayden. Love you grama Sam (deceased). God needed a strong angel so he handpicked you. Loving mum of Sandra and Michael and grandma to Angus. Adored step-grandma of John, Kimberley and Beau, and great-step-grandma of Callum, Aiden and Nevaeh. Rest easy mum. JOYLEEN'S funeral service will be held in Christ Church Lutheran, Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 19, 2019