John Malcolm ANDRAE

ANDRAE John Malcolm Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, at the Murray Bridge Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Aged 86 years. Loved husband of Irene (Dawn) (deceased). Much loved father of Kerry, Steve and Corey. Loved father-in-law of Rodney, Carol and Traci. Adored grampa of Nick, Jake, Josh, Sarah, Alycia and Bonnie. Great-grampa of Hanna and Tabitha, Sam and Hailee, Emily and Matthew, Hunter, Tobias and Rylee, and Sahara-Lee (deceased). JOHN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to SIDS & KIDS SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 19, 2019
