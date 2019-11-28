Home
Services
South Coast Funeral Services (SA) P/L
2/8 Seaview Road
Victor Harbor, South Australia 5211
885521814
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Port Elliot Bowling Club
Resources
More Obituaries for John MARCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ernest MARCH


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Ernest MARCH Notice
MARCH, John Ernest 21/06/1934 - 23/11/2019 Aged 85 years Loving husband of Ruth (deceased) and loving partner of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Anne. Special Pa to Matthew and Deb, Scott and Lucy, Sarah and Michael. Adored Pa John to Stella, Sienna, Indie, Harrison, Maggie and little Annie. There is a place in our hearts that is yours alone. A part of our lives that no-one else can own. Today, tomorrow, our whole life through we will remember you. John's wishes will be met with a private service and cremation. However we extend a warm welcome to celebrate John's life at the Port Elliot Bowling Club, Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -