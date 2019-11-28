|
MARCH, John Ernest 21/06/1934 - 23/11/2019 Aged 85 years Loving husband of Ruth (deceased) and loving partner of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Anne. Special Pa to Matthew and Deb, Scott and Lucy, Sarah and Michael. Adored Pa John to Stella, Sienna, Indie, Harrison, Maggie and little Annie. There is a place in our hearts that is yours alone. A part of our lives that no-one else can own. Today, tomorrow, our whole life through we will remember you. John's wishes will be met with a private service and cremation. However we extend a warm welcome to celebrate John's life at the Port Elliot Bowling Club, Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 28, 2019