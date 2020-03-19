|
|
SLATER John Alfred Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at Jallarah Homes, Meningie, Aged 88 years. Eldest son of Freda and Alfred Slater (both deceased), formerly market gardeners of Scott Creek. Father of eight children. Grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Forever in our hearts. JOHN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In John's memory, a donation to Jallarah Homes would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 19, 2020