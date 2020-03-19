Home
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Mypolonga Football Club
Jack FIDGE


1952 - 2020
Jack FIDGE Notice
FIDGE Jack 10/01/1952 - 11/03/2020 Taken so suddenly, forever in our hearts, gone but never forgotten - you were the light of our lives. Beloved partner of Deb. Loving father of Shane, Teresa, Faith, Shohan, Bianca, Heidi and father-in-law to Vionna. Treasured 'Grumpy' of 11 grandchildren. JACK'S funeral service will be held at the Mypolonga Football Club on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by his burial in the Mannum Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
