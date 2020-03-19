|
|
FIDGE Jack 10/01/1952 - 11/03/2020 Taken so suddenly, forever in our hearts, gone but never forgotten - you were the light of our lives. Beloved partner of Deb. Loving father of Shane, Teresa, Faith, Shohan, Bianca, Heidi and father-in-law to Vionna. Treasured 'Grumpy' of 11 grandchildren. JACK'S funeral service will be held at the Mypolonga Football Club on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by his burial in the Mannum Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 19, 2020