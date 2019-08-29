|
|
Storey Hester Margarett Passed away at Lerwin Nursing Home on August 20, 2019, Aged 78 years. Loved and loving wife of Arthur. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Natelie, Trudi and Andrew, Tyson (deceased), Rebecca and Graham. Proud and adored nanna and great-nanna to their families. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Lerwin for their wonderful care and support. As per Hester's wishes, a private funeral was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 85311111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 29, 2019