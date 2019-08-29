Home
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Hester Margarett STOREY

Storey Hester Margarett Passed away at Lerwin Nursing Home on August 20, 2019, Aged 78 years. Loved and loving wife of Arthur. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Natelie, Trudi and Andrew, Tyson (deceased), Rebecca and Graham. Proud and adored nanna and great-nanna to their families. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Lerwin for their wonderful care and support. As per Hester's wishes, a private funeral was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 85311111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 29, 2019
