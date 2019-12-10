|
|
ALLAN Heather May Passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 at the Meningie Hospital, Aged 72 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Sarah, Mark and Nicole, Laura and Paul. Loved and adored Aussie Mum of Isaac. Dearly loved granny of Jack, Imogen, Jessica, Zoe, Jade, Harrison, Ocea and Olivia. Rest in peace. HEATHER'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD MurrayBridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Dec. 10, 2019