Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Grant KLINGBERG

Grant KLINGBERG Notice
KLINGBERG Grant Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Much loved father of Ocea and Akarra. Partner of Wendy, brother of Dean, grandfather and friend. Your determination and love to the end were an inspiration to us all. We'll love you always. GRANT'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 5, 2020
