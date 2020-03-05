|
|
KLINGBERG Grant Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Much loved father of Ocea and Akarra. Partner of Wendy, brother of Dean, grandfather and friend. Your determination and love to the end were an inspiration to us all. We'll love you always. GRANT'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 5, 2020