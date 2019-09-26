|
|
THIELE Graham Ronald My caring husband Graham, Aged 78 years. My heart stopped beating when yours did, 5pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019. And it won't restart til we are together again. Thank you for the best 55 years of married life now and forever. Loved and loving husband of Jan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Teresa and Damian, Kym and Michelle. Grandparent to Guy, Campbell, Katherine, Charles and James. It was a shock how quickly your health failed but we know you are at peace now. The hole in our hearts are filled with wonderful memories of love, compassion and thoughtfulness. Love always and forever, Kym, Michelle, Katherine, Charles and James. GRAHAM'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2pm, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 26, 2019