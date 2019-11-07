Home
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Graham Richard STOCKMAN

STOCKMAN Graham Richard Passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019, Aged 64 years. Loved husband of Marlene (deceased). Loving brother of Paul and Valerie. Loved brother-in-law of Maxine. Loved friend, uncle and great-uncle to many. Together forever. GRAHAM'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In Graham's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 7, 2019
