STOCKMAN Graham Richard Passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019, Aged 64 years. Loved husband of Marlene (deceased). Loving brother of Paul and Valerie. Loved brother-in-law of Maxine. Loved friend, uncle and great-uncle to many. Together forever. GRAHAM'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In Graham's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 7, 2019