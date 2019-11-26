|
|
GRIVELL Graeme Curtis Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2019 at the MBSM Hospital, Aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Amanda and Peter, Andrew and Mary-Anne. Devoted pop of Jayden and Ryan. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. GRAEME'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In Graeme's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 26, 2019