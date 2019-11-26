Home
Services
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme GRIVELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme Curtis GRIVELL

Add a Memory
Graeme Curtis GRIVELL Notice
GRIVELL Graeme Curtis Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2019 at the MBSM Hospital, Aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Amanda and Peter, Andrew and Mary-Anne. Devoted pop of Jayden and Ryan. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. GRAEME'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In Graeme's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



logo


logo
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -