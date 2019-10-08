Home
Gordon Sydney MOORE

MOORE Gordon Sydney SX11484 Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at Strathalbyn. Aged 100 years. Loved and loving husband of the late Vina. Much loved father of Kay, Bob, Ron and Lynne. Father-in-law of Val and Sue (deceased). Proud and adored grandfather and great-grandfather. A life well lived. Forever in our hearts. Gordon's funeral service will be held in St Andrew's Uniting Church, 10 Alfred Place, Strathalbyn on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11am, followed by his burial in the Strathalbyn Cemetery. In Gordon's memory, a donation to the Strathalbyn Aged Care would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 8, 2019
