Dahl and Warhurst Funeral Directors
19 Walker Street
Mannum, South Australia 5238
08 8569 1585
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Dahl & Warhurst Chapel
19 Walker Avenue
Mannum
Georgenia (Gina) MASTERS

Georgenia (Gina) MASTERS Notice
MASTERS Georgenia (Gina) Passed away suddenly on November 18, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania and Bill. Cherished grandmother to Dimity, Karla, Tiffany and Tahlia. Much loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. GINA'S funeral service will be held in the Dahl & Warhurst Chapel, 19 Walker Avenue, Mannum on FRIDAY November 29, 2019 at 10am. Followed by her burial in the Mannum cemetery. DAHL & WARHURST Mannum 8569 1585
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 28, 2019
