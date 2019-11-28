|
|
MASTERS Georgenia (Gina) Passed away suddenly on November 18, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania and Bill. Cherished grandmother to Dimity, Karla, Tiffany and Tahlia. Much loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. GINA'S funeral service will be held in the Dahl & Warhurst Chapel, 19 Walker Avenue, Mannum on FRIDAY November 29, 2019 at 10am. Followed by her burial in the Mannum cemetery. DAHL & WARHURST Mannum 8569 1585
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 28, 2019