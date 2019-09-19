|
RACKHAM Freda Olive (nee Ortloff) Passed away on September 15, 2019, Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of John (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Dennis. Proud ma and great-ma of Kate, Riley, Lachlan and Isaiah. Our hearts are filled with sadness, but find comfort knowing she is finally at peace. The family wish to offer their heartfelt thanks to all staff at the Karoonda Hospital for their care of Freda. FREDA'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In Freda's memory, a donation to the Karoonda Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 19, 2019